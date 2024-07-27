Global outpouring of grief for Vietnamese Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

A wave of condolences have poured in from world leaders, international organisations, rulling parties, Communist parties and partner parties following the death of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

President Joko Widodo extended his profound condolences to the President, Government and people of Vietnam, and the family of the General Secretary, praising the Vietnamese Party chief as a respected leader who made significant contributions to Vietnam-Indonesia relationship.

King of Denmark Frederik X sent his letter of codolences to President To Lam, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen extended condolences to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

In their letters, the Danish leaders highlighted Vietnam's strides on the path of development and prospertity during the Gerneral Secretary's term, as well as the establishment of the green strategic partnership between Vietnam and Denmark, that has promoted and strengthened the good traditional friendship between the two countries, aiming to build a greener future for the benefit of the two peoples. "Denmark wishes to continue to cooperate with Vietnam to deepen this friendly relationship."

Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino Quintero, President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, the President of the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) from Côte d'Ivoire, and President of the People's Party of Kazakhstan E. Ertysbaev extended their condolences to President Lam.

Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Mustafa cabled a letter of condolences to PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Government of Rwanda, Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, and Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Doreen Bogdan-Martin also expressed their condolences with the Vietnamese Government and people.

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Belarus Central Committee sent a letter of condolences to permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Luong Cuong.

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee received condolences from Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM), the Communist Party of Finland, the Communist Party of Norway Central Committee, General Secretary of the People's Party of Palestine Bassam Salhi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sudan Fathi Alfadi, the African National Congress party, Cyprus's Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) Central Committee, the general secretary of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Party of Algeria, and acting chairman and representative of the Democratic Party of Korea Park Chan Dae.

The chairman of the Socialist Democratic Party of Germany sent a letter of condolences to head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz extended his condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

According to the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, about 150 letters and messages of condolences were sent to Vietnam through people-to-people channels from July 20-26. The late General Secretary was widely praised as a "staunch communist fighter," "exemplary Party member," "outstanding theorist," and "humble, approachable leader"./.