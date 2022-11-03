Making news
Global Network of Young Vietnamese Medical Scientists launched
As an organisation under the Vietnam Young Doctors Association and a voluntary organisation of young scientists with research in the field of health, the network will operate in Vietnam and around the world for the development of the health sector.
The Global Network of Young Vietnamese Medical Scientists will help strengthen solidarity and gather young intellectuals doing health research in the domestic and international community, said the Vietnam Young Doctors Association president Ha Anh Duc at the launching ceremony.
Duc said that the network will be a consultative channel for the Government and domestic sectors on important issues as well as the country's difficulties and challenges in the field of health.
The GYVS will be a gathering place for young Vietnamese medical scientists currently studying and living in other countries to share and discuss scientific research and advanced technology and techniques, helping Vietnam to get early access to developments in science and technology in medicine and pharmacy, said Duc.
The Board of Directors of the GYVS for the term 2022-27 includes 19 young and prestigious scientists who were selected from nearly 400 young Vietnamese intellectuals from more than 22 countries around the world.
With 272 scientific reports, including 132 in English, the three-day conference is a forum for scientists, lecturers, medical practitioners and students to share their research and exchange experiences in scientific research and professional activities.
Topics discussed at the conference will be an important basis to help doctors and scientists continue to study and apply them in practice, contributing to improving the quality of people's health care as well as the development of Vietnamese medicine./.