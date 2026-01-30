“Global Learning City” title affirms Hanoi's knowledge vision

Delegates at the ceremony to receive UNESCO’s recognition of Hanoi as a member of the Global Network of Learning Cities. Photo: VNA

The Hanoi People’s Committee held a ceremony on January 29 at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) in Hanoi to receive UNESCO’s recognition of the capital as a member of the Global Network of Learning Cities.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang affirmed that in recent years, the city has focused on improving mechanisms and policies, prioritising investment in education and training, and building an open, flexible and inclusive learning environment, creating favourable conditions for all citizens to pursue lifelong learning.

He stressed that the title will further enhance the prestige and heritage of the capital already recognised by UNESCO. The designation demonstrates to UNESCO and the international community Hanoi’s persistent and comprehensive efforts to build an educational environment centred on peace, equity and sustainable development – the foundation of a “City for Peace” and a “Creative City”.

It also promotes deeper international integration through expanded cooperation and exchanges of knowledge and experience with more than 400 member cities in 91 countries.

Noting that the journey of building a learning city has no endpoint, Thang expressed his belief that with its millennia-year cultural tradition, Hanoi will become an exemplary learning city and a beacon of wisdom and humanity in the region and the world.

UNESCO Chief Representative to Vietnam Jonathan W. Baker (right) presents the title to Minister of Education and Training Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Kim Son. Photo: VNA

UNESCO Chief Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker said the recognition is both an honour and a responsibility for Hanoi. It acknowledges the city’s enduring commitment to placing people, learning and inclusion at the heart of development, while reaffirming its determination to continue building an inclusive learning society where no one is left behind, he added.

UNESCO hopes Hanoi will continue to inspire and accompany other localities, helping expand the learning city movement so that lifelong learning becomes a shared foundation for sustainable development, he said.

The UNESCO representative also praised Hanoi’s pioneering role in promoting equity and inclusion, ensuring meaningful learning opportunities for women and girls, older persons, vulnerable groups and youth. He highlighted the city’s application of UNESCO’s Happy Schools Initiative, incorporating learners’ mental wellbeing, positive relationships, safe and green environments, and psychosocial support into quality education. This reflects a profound understanding that learning must be not only effective but also humane, he noted.

As Vietnam’s leading political, economic, cultural and educational centre, Hanoi plays a key role in training high-quality human resources and discovering and nurturing talent. The city is home to more than 70% of the country’s universities, research institutes, and science and technology organisations, accounting for 82% of laboratories and over 65% of Vietnam’s top scientists.

Becoming a member of UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities is well-deserved recognition by the international community of Hanoi’s persistent and innovative efforts to build a comprehensive learning society where everyone has the opportunity for lifelong learning, contributing to sustainable, creative and inclusive socio-economic development./.