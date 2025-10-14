Global dancers converge in Hanoi for Ahlan International Dance Festival 2025

The Ahlan Competition 2025 features 35 categories for both amateur and professional dancers, attracting participants from various age groups. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi is expected to be a vibrant meeting point for hundreds of international dancers and artists during the annual Ahlan International Dance Festival 2025, where art, tourism, and friendship will converge in a week filled with colour, passion, and emotion.

Taking place from October 10 -15, the festival will feature a series of exciting activities, including intensive dance workshops led by world-renowned masters and the Ahlan Competition 2025 – an international dance contest.

A highlight of the event will be the grand Gala Show, featuring performances by artists from Egypt, the US, Russia, Italy, France, the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and outstanding Vietnamese dancers, who will together deliver a series of captivating performances.

According to Than Ngoc Ha Van, Vice President of the Hanoi Recreational Sports Association and Head of the Organising Committee, the festival is not only a highly professional artistic platform but also a cultural, sports, and tourism exchange activity that helps promote Vietnam as a dynamic, attractive, and culturally rich destination.

Following the festival, international and Vietnamese artists will enjoy a sightseeing tour of Ha Long Bay aboard the Luna cruise ship, an opportunity to further promote the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends.

The Ahlan International Dance Festival 2025 is co-organised by Baladi Dance Company, the Vietnam Olympic Committee, and the Hanoi Recreational Sports Association./.