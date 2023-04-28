Global conference on sustainable food systems wraps up

The 4th Global Conference of the One Planet Network’s Sustainable Food System Programme (SFS Programme) concluded in Hanoi on April 27, spotlighting the importance of the transformation of the food system, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on the same day.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, Director of the MARD's International Cooperation Department said the event saw the in-person participation of 337 delegates, including 200 foreign delegates from 60 countries, the United Nations agencies, international organisations, State management agencies, and research and training establishments.



In addition to the nine official meetings, 11 other meetings were arranged on the sidelines of the event along with 31 bilateral working sessions and five field trips, he said.



The conference highlighted that the transformation of food systems towards sustainability and resilience is a prerequisite for addressing crises related to food insecurity, malnutrition, health, climate change, biodiversity loss, conflict, as well as high consumer and energy prices.



Through the event, Vietnam affirmed its increasingly important role, prestige, and position as a "transparent, responsible and sustainable food supplier", and a responsible member of the international community for global issues including food and energy security, climate change, and emerging pandemics.



Countries and international organisations have recognised Vietnam as a pioneer in transforming a sustainable food system.



According to Alwin Kopse, Head of the International Affairs and Food Systems Unit at the Swiss Federal Office for Agriculture, Vietnam has performed well in its leadership role in this field.



In the context of challenges related to climate change, poverty reduction, biodiversity loss, the conference conveyed a message that countries need to work together to realise the goal of building a sustainable food system.



Joao Campari, Global Leader of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)’s Food Practice said the fund will always accompany and support Vietnam in its efforts to develop a sustainable food system.



Campari spoke highly of the proposal of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep on developing an innovation hub of food systems in Southeast Asia, saying that this will be a good system.



In his speech at the closing session, Hiep stressed that the innovation hub is expected to help expand cooperation in research, and policy-making and promote the replication of green, environmentally friendly, low-emission, and sustainable models.



Sustainable production and consumption and the transformation of the food system are among the actions that can be implemented immediately in order to contribute to realising 17 sustainable development goals of the UN, he said.

He noted that Vietnam's food system is moving towards a multi-sector and multi-target approach.



In the coming time, Vietnam will work closely with international partners, such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), WWF, One CGIAR, the International Centre for Tropical Agricuture (CIAT) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and other development partners, to implement the National Action Plan to transform a transparent, responsible and sustainable food system in Vietnam by 2030.



Vietnam hopes to receive the companionship and the support of donors, international partners, research agencies, businesses, and people in this scheme, Hiep said./.