Global Conference on Sustainable Food Systems to open

The fourth Global Conference on Sustainable Food Systems Programme will take place in Hanoi from April 24-28, with over 200 foreign delegates from member countries and organisations taking part, announced the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The event will examine the major barriers related to the transformation of food systems, as well as put forward actionable recommendations, focusing on the global model and architecture of the food system, national and local policies and governance, production and consumption models, and implementation methods.

It will also introduce good models and exemplary initiatives regarding the implementation of national plans for the transformation of food systems at the national and local levels, and initiatives from the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS).

The first edition of this event took place in June 2017 in South Africa, the second in February 2019 in Costa Rica, and the third was held online in November - December 2020.

The Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) is a global partnership programme aimed at accelerating the process of transforming food systems towards sustainability by building capacity, creating synergies, and enhancing cooperation among partners at all levels.



The programme was initiated in October 2015 by Switzerland, Costa Rica, and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam, with the support of the Multi-stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) comprising 20 members from different stakeholder groups. Since 2021, the MARD has been a member representing the Asian region in the MAC./.