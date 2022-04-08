Global approach needed in handling cyber security matter: PM

Cyber safety and security is a global issue that needs a global approach, and as the issue affects all people, the approach should also take into consideration the interest of all people, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing the first meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hanoi on April 7.



At the meeting, participants looked back at the cyber security and safety situation so far and gave opinions on orientations of work in the field for 2022. A number of strategic matters regarding national cyber security and safety were also tabled for discussion.



Addressing the event, PM Chinh, who is head of the committee, said that the cyber safety and security issue is becoming increasingly complicated and hard to forecast, which is affecting all aspects of life, society and security of all countries, including Vietnam.



He hailed the efforts of the committee and relevant forces in implementing assigned tasks, contributing to ensuring safety for big events of the country in recent years and a healthy environment on the cyber space, noting that Vietnam is ranked 25th out of 194 countries and territories in the world and the seventh in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of cyber security and safety level.



Holding that the cyber safety and security issue will be more complicated in the time to come, especially amid changes in the global political situation and the strong digital transformation process in many countries, the Government leader stressed the need to flexibly adapt to new developments and protect cyber safety and security in a timely, efficient manner, meeting the demand of digital transformation.



He asked members of the committee, especially the Ministry of Public Security – the standing agency of the committee -, and relevant ministries and agencies to improve the forecast capacity so as to make timely adjustments of relevant solutions and tasks.



The PM also highlighted the importance of reviewing and building institutions regarding cyber safety and security towards deeper engagement in major global trends and realisation of international commitments in line with Vietnam’s laws and situation.



Chinh also required that State management over cyber security and safety be strengthened, the entire political system and people's awareness about protecting cyber security and safety enhanced, and resources mobilised for the work./