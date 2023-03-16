Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Giant sea turtle rescued, released to nature

Giant sea turtle rescued, released to nature A 100-kg sea turtle, entangled in a fishing net, was rescued by a local fisherman in the waters of Lang Co township, Phuc Loc district of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, and later released to the nature, leaders of the Lang Co Border Post said on March 16.

Pham Van Thanh, who found the turtle, took the animal ashore and reported the incident to local authorities.

Right after receiving the information, local authorities and officials from the Lang Co Border Post and Phu Loc district’s Forest Protection Division took care of the turtle and then returned it to the sea.

The turtle, whose scientific name is Lepidochelys olivacea, is an extremely rare and precious animal. It is listed among endangered species that need urgent protection./.

See more

Read more

Top