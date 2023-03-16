Making news
Giant sea turtle rescued, released to nature
Pham Van Thanh, who found the turtle, took the animal ashore and reported the incident to local authorities.
Right after receiving the information, local authorities and officials from the Lang Co Border Post and Phu Loc district’s Forest Protection Division took care of the turtle and then returned it to the sea.
The turtle, whose scientific name is Lepidochelys olivacea, is an extremely rare and precious animal. It is listed among endangered species that need urgent protection./.