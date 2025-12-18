Gia Lai to host national tourism year 2026 with vibrant activities

T'Nung Lake, a landmark tourist destination in Gia Lai (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Gia Lai will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2026, offering a variety of programmes, events, and festivals that blend the unique charms of both forest and sea, the provincial People’s Committee announced on December 17.



The proposed theme, “Gia Lai – Convergence of identities, spreading green,” highlights the linkage between the sea and the Central Highlands, culture and nature, and the central region with the rest of the country, while promoting sustainable development and international integration.



The province will take the lead in organising six major event series with more than 100 cultural, sports and educational activities, while the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will chair nearly 20 events.



Key programmes include the “Gia Lai – A New Day” series with nine events; the Visit Vietnam Year 2026 opening ceremony with 11 events; the Quy Nhon summer tourism series with 12 events; “Gia Lai – Experiencing the Land of Martial Arts” with 15 events; and the “Gia Lai – Echoes of Gong Culture” with nine events. More than 60 sideline activities will also be held throughout the year.



Several festivals will be upgraded to a national and international scale, such as the International Traditional Martial Arts Festival of Binh Dinh, the Central Highlands Gong Culture Festival, the Chu Dang Ya Wild Sunflower Festival and Gia Lai’s Ethnic Culture Day, contributing to promoting Gia Lai as a key tourism destination under the national tourism development strategy.



In October, Quy Nhon was named by Lonely Planet among the “Top 25 destinations in the world for 2026,” underscoring Gia Lai’s growing appeal and tourism potential.



Space of Gong Culture is the proud of Gia Lai (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai boasts outstanding ecological and cultural assets, including Bien Ho (Pleiku Lake), Chu Dang Ya volcano, Kon Ka Kinh National Park – an ASEAN Heritage Park – and the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands, recognised by UNESCO in 2005. The province is also home to Cham cultural relics, Bai Choi Folk Art (inscribed by UNESCO in 2017), classical drama, traditional martial arts, and a 134-km coastline with famous sites such as Quy Nhon Bay, Ky Co, Eo Gio and Thi Nai Lagoon. Together, these assets form a rare, diverse tourism ecosystem spanning the culture and history of the region, as well as the sea, mountains, science, and various festivals.



Hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2026 is expected to create new momentum for the development of cultural, heritage, community, sports, scientific and eco-tourism, while promoting Gia Lai and Vietnam’s tourism products to the world./.