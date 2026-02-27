Gia Lai tightens fishing fleet management to combat IUU fishing

Fishermen prepare to go offshore. Photo: VNA

The central province of Gia Lai has been stepping up urgent measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, identifying stricter fishing fleet management as a key solution to preventing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters, handling violations, and promoting sustainable fisheries development.



According to the provincial Fisheries Sub-department, as of February 24, Gia Lai had 5,756 fishing vessels measuring six metres or longer registered, including 3,169 offshore vessels, accounting for 55%. All vessels have been updated on the VNFishbase system, digitally identified and synchronised with national population data via VNeID, while 100% of operating vessels have been granted fishing licences.



However, the locality still has 324 vessels ineligible for fishing activities, including 296 with expired licences or inspection certificates, 19 listed as missing, and the remainder lacking vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment.



Local authorities have ordered these vessels to be moored ashore under strict supervision and barred from departing ports. For vessels berthed outside the province, officials and border guards have been dispatched to escort them back for centralised mooring, while coordination has been strengthened with other localities and border forces to prevent illegal departures.



To further tighten control, Gia Lai has increased offshore monitoring, supported the installation of VMS equipment, and mobilised 197 vessels measuring 12–15 metres and operating in high-risk southern waters to install tracking devices. A round-the-clock shore-based monitoring system has been maintained to promptly detect and warn of signal loss or boundary violations.



According to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Tran Quoc Khanh, no cases of vessels crossing permitted maritime boundaries or losing VMS signals have been recorded in recent months. Notably, since June 2024, no fishing vessels from Gia Lai have been detained for illegal fishing in foreign waters, underscoring the effectiveness of coordinated anti-IUU fishing measures.



The province has completed all 19 assigned tasks under the Prime Minister’s directives on IUU fishing, with strict fleet management and full control of vessel departures and arrivals remaining top priorities in the coming period, he said. Authorities also plan to continue supporting livelihood stabilisation and occupational transition for vessels no longer eligible or willing to engage in fishing./.