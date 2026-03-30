Gia Lai deepens ties with Cambodian provinces

Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan presents the signed cooperation document to the Governor of Preah Vihear province. Photo: VNA

Gia Lai province on March 29 signed a cooperation agreement with three northeastern Cambodian provinces, Preah Vihear, Ratanakiri and Stung Treng, for the 2026–2030 period, creating fresh momentum for broader and more substantive collaboration across multiple fields.

According to the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee, cooperation between the province and Cambodian partners during 2021–2025 was implemented effectively, with regular delegation exchanges maintained and coordination in border security strengthened. Cross-border trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges were further promoted, generating positive outcomes. Investment projects by Gia Lai enterprises in northeastern Cambodia have delivered practical socio-economic benefits and created employment opportunities for local communities.

Gia Lai currently has 15 companies running 19 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of more than 913 million USD, including 14 projects in the three northeastern provinces. The projects primarily focus on agriculture and forestry, covering cattle farming and the cultivation, processing and export of products such as rubber, palm oil, bananas, mangoes, pineapples, pomelos and durians. Several large-scale ventures have operated effectively and earned positive recognition from Cambodian authorities.

Looking ahead to the 2026–2030 period, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan called for stronger political trust and sustained delegation exchanges at all levels, alongside enhanced public awareness of Vietnam–Cambodia friendship, particularly among younger generations.

He also urged both sides to step up economic, trade and investment cooperation, strengthen business linkages, promote border trade and optimise operations at the Le Thanh–Oyadav international border gate. Priorities include developing integrated production–processing–distribution value chains, expanding export markets and implementing cooperation programmes in a focused and results-oriented manner, while enhancing coordination to promptly resolve challenges facing businesses and local authorities.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Gia Lai Party Committee Thai Dai Ngoc said the signing marked not only a review of past cooperation achievements but also an opportunity to shape key directions for deeper, more effective collaboration in the coming period, especially towards the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027.

He called on relevant agencies to swiftly translate signed commitments into annual action plans with clearly defined responsibilities, timelines and focal points. Key priorities include promoting trade and investment through the Le Thanh–Oyadav border gate alongside logistics development; strengthening coordination in border management and crime prevention to maintain security and social order; expanding cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, education and human resource training; and advancing cultural exchanges, people-to-people diplomacy, as well as joint efforts to search for, repatriate and rebury fallen soldiers’ remains./.