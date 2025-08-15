Gia Lai authorities, fishermen join hands in carrying out EC's recommendations

Competent forces patrol and inspect at Quy Nhon fishing port. (Photo: VNA)

Fishermen in the south-central coastal province of Gia Lai are stepping up compliance with fishing regulations, aligning with the European Commission (EC)'s recommendations to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with the aim of having the EC’s “yellow card” against Vietnamese seafood exports lifted.

Local fishers are moving away from traditional fishing practices, strictly following offshore fishing regulations, logging each trip, and keeping monitoring equipment active at sea. Most vessels now report departures and returns on time, enabling closer oversight.

Vo Van Thanh, captain of vessel BĐ 96894 Ts, emphasised that the removal of the "yellow card" is a shared responsibility, not solely that of authorities. He said his crew fishes only in permitted waters, maintains detailed logs, and reports to officials whenever leaving or entering port.

Similarly, Do Nhu Thanh, captain of vessel BĐ 93422 Ts, underscored the importance of checking tracking devices before each trip to avoid accidental violations in foreign waters, which could lead to fines, vessel seizure, or imprisonment.

He encourages other fishermen to follow regulations, thus supporting Vietnam’s efforts to lift the EU “yellow card”, stabilising seafood exports and improving livelihoods.

Following the government's directives, Gia Lai has tightened monitoring of its 5,861 fishing vessels, focusing on 215 considered high-risk for violating foreign waters. Authorities report a steady decline in illegal fishing incidents, attributed to both enforcement and public awareness campaigns.

At Quy Nhon and De Gi fishing ports, vessel movements are closely monitored. Fishermen must notify port authorities an hour before arrival, allowing time to track operations. Once requirements are met, inspectors board vessels to supervise unloading.

Dao Xuan Thien, Director of Gia Lai’s Fishing Port Authority, said inspections, certification, and real-time monitoring help trace violations and coordinate with fisheries and border forces when needed.

As Vietnam is working to meet the EC's requirements, Gia Lai is enforcing urgent measures to prevent, detect, and punish illegal fishing, particularly by vessels operating in foreign waters./.