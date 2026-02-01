Get on Hanoi 2026 – A Green Journey kicks off

A performance at the opening ceremony. Photo: VNA

The event marked the opening of a series of activities to follow the city’s major orientations to developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector, while also responding to the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.In his opening speech, Deputy Director of the department Tran Trung Hieu stressed that building on the track record since 2022, this year’s green tourism journey reflects Hanoi tourism sector’s commitment to safeguarding ancestral heritage, nurturing today’s living environment, and ensuring sustainability for future generations. It also embodies the belief that Hanoi can become a top-tier destination for green, cultural, and experiential tourism rooted in its rich historical, cultural, and artistic values.A new feature of the 2026 event is the fusion of activities with “Tet of the Mong comes to the city,” held by Tay Ho ward, and the “Gia Lai Day in Hanoi – Introduction of National Tourism Year Gia Lai 2026” hosted by Gia Lai province. Together, they are expected to create a diverse and distinctive array of experiences for both residents and visitors throughout the three-day event.The opening gala unveiled a selection of 80 exemplary Hanoi tourism products for 2026, while bestowing official tourist area status upon the Hanoi Botanical Garden, the Thiet Ung fine art woodcraft village, and the Thuy Lam tourist site in outlying Dong Anh commune.A broad spectrum of cultural and tourism activities will highlight emerging trends in the capital, including eco-tourism, craft village experiences; cultural and heritage, creative, community-based, and green tourism.On January 30, guests were invited to savour the delicate ritual of West Lake lotus tea tasting, strike poses at interactive photo check-in corners, and wander through displays of Hanoi’s signature tourism and cultural treasures.January 31 saw “Tet of the Mong Comes to the City” transport the urban heart of Hanoi into the timeless traditions of the Mong ethnic group. Highlights included the sacred Gau Tao Festival invoking blessings and peace, lively art performances, graceful men’s and women’s contests, a talk show on “Mong culture in the contemporary world,” and spaces devoted to folk games, ethnic delicacies, and cultural pavilions. A special music show celebrating the 10th anniversary of the event emerged as a poignant centerpiece, illustrating the ongoing effort to preserve and transmit cultural identity while fostering community bonds across generations.On February 1, the “Gia Lai Tourism Day in Hanoi” will unveil tourism riches of Gia Lai province and the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026, beckoning travellers on a voyage through the Central Highlands. The lineup includes exhibition zones for tourism, cuisine, and local specialties, demonstrations of time-honoured handicrafts, performances of ethnic musical instruments and gong culture, and traditional art shows interwoven with Binh Dinh martial arts, gong performances, and bai choi singing, promising to leave a strong cultural impression and contribute to spreading regional tourism within the broader picture of integration and sustainable development./.