“Get on Hanoi 2023” programme attracts more tourists to capital city

The Get on Hanoi 2023 programme themed “Hanoi – Den de yeu” (Hanoi – come to love) took place in pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of Hanoi on March 11 evening, attracting crowds of visitors.

Organised by the municipal Department of Tourism in collaboration with relevant units, the event aimed to promote the image of safe, friendly and attractive destinations in Hanoi, thus attracting more holiday-makers to the capital city.



Hanoi’s tourism was introduced in a unique and impressive way at the opening ceremony through a combination of music and light performance and visual images of destinations in Hanoi, and screening of short films.



The programme was also broadcast live through social networking platforms, including the Fanpage and Youtube channel of the municipal Department of Tourism.



The Get on Hanoi 2023 programme kick-started a series of more than 50 events that will take place in Hanoi in 2023 such as the Hanoi Tourism Festival 2023, the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023, the Hanoi Autumn Festival, the Food and Craft Village Tourism Festival, and the Hanoi Ao Dai Festival 2023, aiming to welcome over 22 million visitors, including 3 million foreigners in 2023.



Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang expressed her hope that the event will contribute to supporting travel businesses and attracting more tourists, towards contributing to the capital’s socio-economic development.



In 2023, Hanoi’s tourism has focused on developing new and innovative tourism products, improving tourism environment, developing tourism infrastructure to meet the increasing demand of visitors, Giang said./.