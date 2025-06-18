Germany invests 50 million USD in renewable energy workforce training in Vietnam

Wind energy is expected to be a source of clean power. (Photo: VNA)

Germany's GEO Group has announced a 50 million USD investment to establish a renewable energy workforce training and development centre in the central province of Binh Dinh.

The announcement was made during a working session between Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan, GEO Group President Franz Josef Claes, and representatives of O-DOOR Vietnam on June 18.

The planned centre, to be built on a 20-hectare coastal site in Phu My district, aims to become a regional hub for training in wind, solar and green hydrogen technologies. It will be developed by a joint venture between GEO and O-DOOR Vietnam and is expected to meet international standards, capable of training thousands of technicians annually with GWO (Global Wind Organisation) certification.

The training programmes will incorporate modules for offshore and onshore renewable energy operations, including a simulation facility to replicate offshore weather conditions like waves and storms.

The centre will also feature two demonstration wind turbines—one using GEO’s technology and another using that from a different provider—to highlight differences in innovation for trainees.

GEO, a pioneer of wind farm development in Germany, plans to transfer advanced turbine and hydrogen production technologies to Vietnam.

Marketing and Business Director for Asia Homan Seyedin noted that GEO currently operates 22 training centres in 12 countries but none features the modern design planned for Binh Dinh.

In addition to training facilities, the project includes a manufacturing plant to produce components derived from hydrogen-related processes, enabling both research and technology transfer.

The MoU signing ceremony for the renewable energy workforce training and development centre (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tuan hailed the initiative as a strategic move to position Binh Dinh as a leader in clean energy and green workforce development. He confirmed that legal procedures for the project have largely been completed, with the investment certificate expected after July 7.

The province is now coordinating with educational institutions and departments to ensure swift implementation once the centre becomes operational.

GEO Group President Claes expressed confidence in Vietnam’s renewable energy potential, especially in Binh Dinh, and voiced a hope that the centre would serve not only Vietnam but the wider Southeast Asian region.

A memorandum of understanding was signed at the event, marking the start of a high-level international partnership in green economic development.

The centre’s training quality will be verified by global certification bodies such as DNV and TÜV, ensuring graduates can work at leading energy firms worldwide or operate local green technology ventures.

The centre is expected to be a cornerstone in shaping Binh Dinh as a renewable energy and innovation hub in central Vietnam, meeting the growing demand for skilled technical personnel in offshore wind, solar farms, and green hydrogen projects./.