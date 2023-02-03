Making news
German organisation, state grant water filters to Vietnam
Of the total, 17 PAUL (Portable Aqua Unit for Livesaving) filters were donated by the German state, and the rest by WUS.
All of these devices, which will be presented to 30 schools, were transported free of charge by Vietnam's national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines from Frankfurt to Hanoi.
To date, the German nonprofit organisation has delivered 301 devices, including 91 donated by Sachsen-Anhalt state, to Vietnam.
This act has helped more than 120,000 students and teachers gain access to clean drinking water.
According to WUS President Dr. Kambiz Ghawami, clean drinking water is essential, especially for schools in mountainous and remote areas of Vietnam, to help prevent serious diseases on stomach, diarrhea, typhoid and cholera./.