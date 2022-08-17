Geneva missions' gathering marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos ties  

The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations on August 16 hosted a get-together with their Lao counterparts in Geneva to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022).



The event also aimed to celebrate the 45th year of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



In her opening remark, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, described the special bond and comprehensive partnership as a priceless property shared by both countries, saying she expects to see more exchange activities for the two missions to enhance their solidarity.



She urged young diplomats present at the event to inherit what their successors have done to further promote the long-standing bilateral relationship and make it stronger to bring benefits to both peoples.



Lao Ambassador Latsamy Keomany expressed their honour and gratitude for joining the gathering. The two missions have been coordinating at multilateral forums and in performing their duties in Geneva for years, the Lao diplomat said, adding that it reflects the special ties between the two countries and helps reinforce the loyal friendship between their peoples.



Leaders and staff of the two missions later together enjoyed music and dance performances highlighting the Vietnam-Laos ties as well as traditional cuisine./.