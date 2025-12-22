General Secretary requests careful preparation for 14th National Party Congress

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam urged focusing on key tasks to ensure success of the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, while delivering his opening remarks at the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on December 22.



General Secretary Lam said that based on proposals by the Politburo, the 13th Party Central Committee had previously reached high consensus at its 13th and 14th meetings in nominating candidates for the Party Central Committee (both official and alternate members), the Politburo, and the Secretariat for the 14th tenure, ensuring structure, quantity and qualification requirements in line with the Party's regulations and personnel orientations.



He stressed that following the Resolution of the 14th meeting, the Politburo has directed continued, thorough preparations for the upcoming National Party Congress, including refining the personnel plans. At meetings of the personnel sub-committee, the Politburo members and key Party leaders placed the interests of the Party, people and nation above all, and discussed and analysed carefully and comprehensively nominations for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat for the 14th tenure as well as key leadership positions of the Party and the State in the 2026–2031 tenure.



Delegates cast their votes to approve the agenda of the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

At the 15th meeting, based on reports submitted by the Politburo, the Party chief urged delegates to thoroughly discuss and contribute opinions to complete the report on personnel affairs for the 14th Party Central Committee to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress and the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee for decision-making and election in accordance with regulations.



The General Secretary emphasised that the personnel preparation and nomination for the 14th Party Central Committee are an especially important task, requiring prudence, accuracy and strict compliance with regulations, as the next Party leadership will shoulder the mission of leading the nation’s development in the new era.



Regarding draft documents for the Congress, he noted that the document sub-committees, the Politburo and the Secretariat had completed the drafts for submission to the 15th meeting. This process reflects an innovative and groundbreaking approach in document preparation, with the widest-ever public consultation, ensuring that collective wisdom and people’s opinions are fully reflected in the 14th National Party Congress's documents.



To ensure that the Congress's documents truly serve as a “guiding light” and “action compass” for the Party and people in the new revolutionary phase, the General Secretary called on Party members and the public to continue contributing constructive opinions. He urged delegates to further refine the Political Report, and other Congress documents, particularly the Party Central Committee’s action programme for implementing the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution.



He also requested careful study of the reports presented by sub-committees as well as the contents submitted by the Politburo and Secretariat to ensure the most thorough preparations for the 14th National Party Congress./.