Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, An Outstanding Leader with Remarkable Contributions to Elevating Vietnam's Diplomacy



Bui Thanh Son Member of the Party Central Committee Minister of Foreign Affairs



For nearly 60 years, honed through revolutionary practice, with a strategic, scientific, and dialectical vision, a sharp political perspective, systematically integrating theoretical concepts with practical summarization, creatively applying and developing Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought, Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong has made many important and outstanding contributions to the construction and perfection of our Party's theories and platforms on building the socialist oriented country. These include various party and state guidelines and policies on politics, economy, society, defense, security, and foreign affairs. His ideological and theoretical contributions are reflected in the Party's instructions and leadership lines outlined in directives, conclusions, and resolutions across numerous fields, as well as in many of his publications, which have received widespread support from cadres, party members, the public, and overseas Vietnamese. These works are highly regarded by academic, theoretical circles and leaders globally for their profound theoretical and practical values on socialism and the path towards socialism in Viet Nam; the construction of a pure and strong Party; building a socialist rule-of-law state; military and defense strategies; comprehensive and modern development of Vietnamese diplomacy that reflects the country’s national identity of “Vietnamese bamboo tree” ; and constructing an advanced culture imbued with national identity, reinforcing national unity.

Foreign affairs is one of the fields marked with significant imprints of Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong. Under the leadership of the Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, with him as General Secretary, the Party has issued numerous resolutions, conclusions, and directives on building and perfecting the Party and State's foreign policy during the Doi moi period. While inheriting and promoting previous accomplishments in foreign affairs and creatively applying Ho Chi Minh's diplomatic thoughts, our Party's resolutions, conclusions, and directives on foreign affairs from the 11th Congress to the present have evolved in both thought and theory as well as practical leadership in foreign matters, spearheaded by the General Secretary. The Vietnamese "bamboo diplomacy" mentioned many times in his writings and speeches on foreign affairs profoundly encapsulates the core philosophy, identity, viewpoint, thought, guiding principles, fundamental tasks and operational modes of Vietnam's diplomatic efforts, deeply rooted in the national cultural identity and values honed over thousands of years of state and nation-building and defence. It creatively inherits, applies and develops Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's diplomatic thought, style and art to the current conditions of national development. This essence is "strong roots, firm trunk, flexible branches," strictly maintaining principles but being creative, smart, and flexible in tactics; being united, humane but steadfast in defending national interests.

A highlight of the 13th Party Congress tenure is that, for the first time in Viet Nam's diplomatic history, our Party convened a National Foreign Affairs Conference, and the General Secretary authored a dedicated book on diplomacy entitled "Building and Developing Comprehensive, Modern Vietnamese Diplomacy with a Distinct Vietnamese Bamboo Identity," reflecting the intellectual stature of the General Secretary and contributing to theoretical development and perfection of our Party's foreign policy.

Under the leadership of the Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the diplomatic work of our Party and State has achieved "numerous important and historically significant results, becoming a bright and impressive highlight in the overall achievements of the country." He, along with the collective leadership of the Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, creatively implemented the Party and State's policies and guidelines in managing foreign relations, accurately assessing and forecasting situations, knowing "ourselves, others, timing, and circumstances" to flexibly know when to be tough or soft, to advance or retreat, while ensuring the highest national interests.

Among the foreign "legacies" marked by Nguyen Phu Trong is the fact that we have not only maintained "internal harmony, external calm" to develop the country amidst significant complex international upheavals but also elevated our comprehensive relationships with neighbors, major powers, key partners, and traditional friends. This brought Viet Nam to new heights with superior quality, new strategic dimensions, higher political trust, and more substantial and effective cooperation, raising Vietnam's reputation and position on both bilateral and multilateral levels. These achievements reinforce that "our country has never had the stature, potential, reputation, and international standing as it does today.[1]"

Actively participating in high-level external activities, the General Secretary leaves a lasting impression on international partners and friends about a dynamically developing, culturally rich, peace-loving Viet Nam that upholds justice, respects international law, and behaves rationally and emotionally as faithful friends, trustworthy partners, and active responsible partner. He is recognized as a highly reputable leader with a broad vision, sharp thinking, exemplary conduct, sophistication, sincerity, approachability, and humility.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has always paid special attention to the leadership and guidance of the Diplomatic Service Besides the National Foreign Affairs Conference (December 2021), he attended and gave instructions at six diplomatic conferences, five of which were in his capacity as General Secretary. His speeches at these conferences comprehensively and profoundly directed foreign affairs, creating unity in perception and action across various levels and sectors for effective implementation of the Party's foreign policy. He also provided strategic directions for building and developing a comprehensive, modern, and professional Diplomatic Service. He especially focused on building a well-rounded pool of diplomatic cadres with integrity, mettle, ethics, competence, and professionalism.

Diplomatic officers have the honor of accompanying and serving Nguyen Phu Trong during high-level foreign activities. Apart from directly receiving his foreign affairs directives, they always feel the warm, close, sharing, and motivating presence of the Party Chief both in life and at work, especially towards those working far from the homeland. The diplomatic officers deeply remember and internalize his advice, "A good diplomat and foreign affairs cadre must first and foremost be a good politician, always guided by the interests of the nation and the political system," and "always remember that behind you are the Party, the country, and the people.[2]"



Personally, being involved in many of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's high-level external activities and reporting directly to him on foreign affairs on a number of occasions, like many officials who worked or interacted with him, I profoundly feel his leadership as one with both integrity and vision, revolutionary fervor, and pure ethics. He is principled yet innovative, flexible, intelligent, and knowledgeable in both theory and practice, adopting a scientific approach yet simple, humble, attentive, congenial, and optimistic. Perhaps, deep within him lies the qualities of Vietnamese cultural identity, character and values. Continuously following Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, ethics, and style, he embodies indomitable will but is peaceful, values affection and reason, promotes consensus and unity within the Party and the people, and international solidarity, making all friends and partners for a peaceful, cooperative, world and for common development. These qualities have forged his character as a steadfast, intelligent, and highly reputable leader cherished by international friends.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has passed away alongside the revolutionary predecessors, but his legacy remains immensely valuable for the Party's and our nation's revolutionary cause. Under the light of the Party's foreign policy and Ho Chi Minh's diplomatic thought, inheriting and promoting the external achievements, and following the example of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the entire Diplomatic Service strives to uphold its pioneering role, striving and improving to continue making worthy contributions to the country's reform, development, and protection.