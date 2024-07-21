General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong - a leading socialist theorist: Latin American experts

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz. Photo: VNA's Files

Acknowledging his pivotal role in Vietnam's development, Party building, the fight against corruption and the theoretical underpinnings of socialism, these voices from many Latin American countries have highlighted his legacy with respect and admiration.

"Today the world loses a great leader, a great human being, and a great example not only for socialism but for the entire world,"

Dr. Ruvislei González Sáez, a leading expert on Vietnam in Latin America and a senior researcher at the Centre for International Policy Research in Cuba (CIPI), told Vietnam News Agency in Havana. He said General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was a leader who not only brought unity, progress, and motivation to his nation but also earned respect and admiration of people worldwide.

The Cuban scholar praised the General Secretary as role model of social systems in every independent nation and international community, not only for his style but also his humility, simplicity, and integrity. He said Trong demonstrated that leadership must be transparent and modest, asserting that a better world stems from simplicity, unity, and the noble qualities of a leader. He also underscored the Vietnamese leader's stature as one of the greatest theorists of socialism.

He affirmed that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's death represents a significant loss to global socialism and highlighted the General Secretary’s substantial contributions to Vietnam's socialist transition, strengthening the Party's foundations and its bond with the people. Under his leadership, the Communist Party of Vietnam continued to pioneer and effectively address the nation's needs and transformations.

Ruvislei González Sáez, author of "Cuba - Vietnam: Two Nations, One History," published by the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, also underscored General Secretary Trong's role in deepening the special Vietnam-Cuba relationship. Trong's visits to the Caribbean archipelago in different capacities have cemented the precious fraternal ties between the two peoples. The conferment of the José Martí Medal, Cuba's highest honor, in 2012 recognised General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's outstanding contributions to enhancing the solidarity and friendship between the two parties, states, and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.

In Buenos Aires, Carlos Aznánez, Editor-in-Chief of Resumen Latinoamericano, a respected newspaper in Latin America and Spain, affirmed that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was a great figure who developed and promoted continuous practical ideas to enhance the quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

He said General Secretary Trong's work in recent decades as the Party's leader were firmly rooted in the legacy left by President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved father of the Vietnamese nation. He highlighted that the fundamental premise of these efforts has always been the struggle against foreign aggression, reinforcing the nation's right to self-determination, safeguarding territorial integrity, and maximising happiness for the people.

Aznánez emphasised that General Secretary Trong has synthesised and crystallised Marxist ideology to strengthen and affirm the system of thought, political struggle, and organisational discipline based on the principles of democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism, always listening to the opinions and aspirations of the people.

Regarding corruption, Aznánez described General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as one of the strictest "judges" in uncovering the roots of corruption. He lauded the General Secretary's relentless efforts to combat the political and lifestyle decadence, corruption, waste, and nepotism.

The journalist also praised the late leader's theoretical contributions on socialist and market-oriented economic issues as valuable references for development in other countries. He stressed that his theoretical and ideological contributions not only serve Vietnam's development but also aid in understanding the challenges faced by people in Western countries in asserting their right to self-determination.

Aznánez concluded by emphasising that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will be remembered by the people as an outstanding leader who tirelessly carried the full responsibility of state management for the benefit of the people on the path of developing a socialist country.Reporting the Vietnamese Party leader's passing on July 19, Resumen Latinoamericano also ran an article commemorating his contributions, extolling his role as one of the great leaders in the nation-building efforts of the Communist Party of Vietnam in recent decades./.