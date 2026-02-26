National Assembly Chairman and head of the National Election Council Tran Thanh Man addresses the conference. Photo: VNA

At the conference, relevant agencies reported steady progress, with key tasks largely on track and digital application expanding rapidly.Reporting on behalf of the Government, Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh said the Government and the Prime Minister have directed the synchronous and timely implementation of assigned tasks, while issuing a full legal framework to ensure uniform election organisation nationwide.Leadership and management activities have been proactive, closely following each stage of the process, with clear responsibilities, defined timelines, and regular supervision to promptly address emerging issues, including administrative restructuring, personnel, funding, security, and digital transformation.Ministries and agencies have actively implemented their tasks, issuing specialised guidance and focusing on core areas such as election operations, financial management, defence and security, healthcare, disaster response, and information technology application, particularly the use of the national population database and electronic identification in voter-list compilation. Training and professional guidance have been organised systematically from the central to grassroots levels, strengthening capacity, especially at the commune level.According to the minister, localities have carried out preparations seriously and in line with directions of the National Election Council. Voter-list compilation, review and public posting have largely been completed on schedule, while election communication has combined traditional methods with digital platforms. Overall progress has basically met statutory requirements, creating a solid foundation for the peak period ahead of election day on March 15.On digital application and security, Deputy Minister of Public Security Do Van Long said the ministry has strictly implemented Party and State directives, identifying 50 key tasks with clear responsibilities. Potential security risks related to the elections have been detected and handled early, ensuring stability.The ministry has issued regulations on exploiting the national population database and the VNeID system for compiling and managing voter lists. To date, 3,320 of 3,321 commune-level units nationwide have applied the voter-management software. More than 78.5 million eligible voters, or 99.48%, have been allocated to polling stations through the system, with remaining cases mainly linked to unreported deaths or ongoing adjustments of polling locations.Reporting on the armed forces’ participation, Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Van Gau said the military has thoroughly implemented Party and State directives, while stepping up education and communication to raise awareness and responsibility among officers and soldiers in election participation.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has meanwhile rolled out diverse and effective communication activities, creating a strong information campaign in the run-up to the elections, while strengthening efforts to counter misinformation, particularly in cyberspace.For its part, the Vietnam Fatherland Front has proactively implemented election-related tasks in accordance with the law, ensuring progress and democratic consultation through properly organised rounds of candidate negotiations. The front will continue to intensify supervision, voter engagement, and coordination with relevant agencies to ensure the successful organisation of the elections nationwide./.