General election ensures democratic, strict consultation procedures: official

Dr. Nguyen Quynh Lien, member of the Presidium of the 10th VFF Central Committee and head of the VFF’s department for democracy, supervision and social criticism. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) is taking measures to ensure the consultation process for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, scheduled for March 15, is conducted in a democratic, transparent and lawful manner, starting from candidate selection, according to an official.



Talking to the press, Dr. Nguyen Quynh Lien, member of the Presidium of the 10th VFF Central Committee and Head of the VFF’s department for democracy, supervision and social criticism, said that taking place shortly after the 14th National Party Congress, the election serves to concretise the guiding principle that “the people are the masters and the people exercise mastery”. By enabling citizens to directly elect their most capable and representative deputies, the election embodies the people’s right to direct democracy.



Following the election, the newly elected National Assembly will convene its first session to consolidate the state apparatus and elect key national leaders. Similarly, People’s Councils at all levels will hold inaugural meetings to establish local authorities for a new phase of development, in line with efforts to streamline the administrative system and improve governance efficiency.



According to Lien, the VFF plays a pivotal role in the electoral process, as stipulated by the Constitution and relevant laws. One of its most important responsibilities is organising the three-round consultation process to introduce and finalise candidate lists. The first round was completed nationwide in early December last year, the second round concluded on February 2-3, and the third round is scheduled for February 9-20 to finalise the official list of candidates for NA deputies.



The consultation process conducted by the VFF in every election, including the upcoming one, is regarded as the most pivotal and important task, as it determines the overall quality of the election as well as the nomination of candidates who fully meet the prescribed criteria and standards, possess both moral integrity and professional competence, and demonstrate strong political mettle to stand for election to the legislative body. At the same time, this process enables the people to review once again the candidates nominated to run for the NA and People’s Councils at all levels.



Beyond consultation, the VFF also undertakes voter education, mobilisation, and oversight of electoral activities, while facilitating public supervision to ensure transparency and integrity throughout the process. The Front has also expanded digital platforms to receive voters’ feedback and petitions around the clock, strengthening public participation.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front hopes that the people and voters will continue to accompany the electoral process and closely monitor both nominated candidates and self-nominated individuals running for the NA and People’s Councils at all levels, in order to promptly provide feedback and submit petitions when necessary. All comments and recommendations from voters and the public regarding candidates will be carefully reviewed, received and comprehensively addressed by the National Election Council and election committees at all levels, including the VFF, with full and timely responses provided, the official affirmed.



Despite a compressed timeline and significant administrative restructuring at the local level, Lien noted that the political system has proactively prepared for the election, with digital transformation playing an increasingly important role.



She expressed confidence that voters nationwide will actively participate, exercising their constitutional rights to choose qualified, dedicated and capable representatives who will serve the nation and the people, contributing to Vietnam’s continued development in a new era./.