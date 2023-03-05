Making news
Gender equality book festival marks International Women's Day
Under the theme of ‘Read & Rise Bookfest 2023’, the event aims to honour diversity and promote gender equality.
Held by UN Women with financial support from the Australian Government, along with the companionship of the Vietnam Women's Museum, and Eduforlife, the book festival is part of activities being held to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.
Participating units at the event committed to donating 20% of their revenue to support Peace House Shelter, a charity that was established for women suffering gender-based violence.
Throughout the week-long event, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a series of interesting activities, such as book displays on gender equality, discussions with experts and book authors, interactive exhibitions, and fairs.
A number of talk shows with the theme of "Gender equality and books in the digital age" and "Sex education, reproductive health, sexuality and gender equality start from home" will also be held during the course of the festival./.