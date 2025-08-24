Gen Z taking over Vietnam’s tourism scene with experiential adventures

Visitors to Sun World Ba Na Hills in Da Nang. Photo: baodautu.vn

As experiences become a benchmark of lifestyle value, younger travellers, especially Generation Z, are redrawing Vietnam’s tourism map with highly personalised journeys of exploration.

Gen Z shapes new taste for experiential tourism

Travel agents reported a growing preference among young tourists for extended, flexible itineraries packed with custom adventures. About 65-70% of these trendsetters are booking getaways spanning two days and one night to five days and four nights, which combine thrill-seeking with chill time.

This shift is putting hidden gems like Pu Luong in Thanh Hoa, Ly Son in Quang Ngai, Ta Xua in Son La, and Tra Su cajuput forest in An Giang on the must-visit list. These spots are jumping on trends like cultural retreats, philanthropic travel, village bike tours, homestays, glamping, and “workations” for digital nomads. Over the past two years, young travellers, making up nearly 70% of visitors to these locales, have fueled a surge in experiential tourism.

Data from the National Statistics Office showed that tourism service exports hit 7.62 billion USD in the first half, or 51.5% of Vietnam’s total services exports. With this strong momentum, tourism continues to solidify its role as a pillar of the services economy.

Big cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Khanh Hoa are cashing in, with weekend hotel occupancy soaring past 70%, crushing last year’s numbers. The pull of major events, from the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2025 to the 50th anniversary of national reunification and Hanoi’s street festivals, lured millions of local and foreign tourists.

Experiential tourism sparks sustainable development

JobsGO recruitment platform reported a 139.5% annual surge in tourism-related hiring in the first half, far outpacing the broader labour market’s 40.1% growth.

Hanoi’s tourism job postings exploded by 474.5%, a record high, while Ho Chi Minh City saw a 125.7% spike. This hiring frenzy signals not just recovery but an expansion of the services ecosystem, encompassing tourism infrastructure, logistics, and entertainment.

Prof. Dao Manh Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Education Association (VITEA) and President of Imperial International Hotel College, noted that nearly 78% of tourism job applicants are from Gen Z, far above the 59.6% average across the labour market. With their global outlook, tech skills and adaptability, these young workers are reshaping Vietnam’s tourism workforce.

Yet, sustaining this momentum demands strategic foresight. The National Tourism Advisory Council stated that fostering regional linkages to create distinctive offerings is crucial, as young travellers crave originality. Accelerating digital transformation and social media engagement will shape the perception of destinations, while investing in youth training will hone soft skills, foreign languages, technology, and service management.These steps, experts argued, are essential for Vietnam’s tourism industry not only to thrive but to assert its competitive edge in the regional market./.