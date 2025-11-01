Gen Z sings new soul into traditional art of “Cheo”

A group of Gen Z students in Hanoi has decided to breath new life into "Cheo" – a centuries-old art form through their creative project called “Neo Cheo”. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

In today’s entertainment scene, modern art forms are dominating young audiences. Meanwhile, traditional performing arts like Cheo (Vietnamese traditional operetta) are fading from the spotlight. A group of Gen Z students in Hanoi has decided to change that, breathing new life into this centuries-old art form through their creative project called “Neo Cheo”.

“Neo Cheo” is a communications project created by final-year students from the Hanoi-based FPT University: Le Cao Thien (born in 2003), Do Huong Thao (2003), Do Phuong Linh (2004), Tran Duc Anh (2004), and Do Trung Kien (2001). The word "Neo", meaning “anchor”, reflects their mission: to keep Cheo anchored in modern life while finding new ways to connect it with the younger generation.

This November, the group will host an art exhibition and talk show titled “Chieng Ca Cheo Keo” in Hanoi. The exhibition will use costumes, props, musical instruments, and digital projection technology to create an immersive experience, helping young audiences explore the essence of Cheo through a new lens.

The talk show will feature intergenerational conversations about the art form’s origin, the dedication of veteran artists, and the innovative ways young performers are reimagining Cheo for today’s audiences.

As part of the project, the team will also release an animated music video titled “Duyen Phan Phai Chieu” (Destiny We Must Follow), inspired by the classic Cheo song "Duong Truong Phai Chieu" (Aurduous Journey We Must Follow). The MV blends traditional melodies with a modern storytelling style.

Another highlight is the creative contest “Neo Nhip Cheo – Dan Nhip Tre” (Anchoring Cheo – Weaving Youthful Rhythms), encouraging young creators to use Cheo as inspiration for new works of modern art forms. The contest aims to show that traditional art can spark innovation and coexist harmoniously with modern creativity.

Members of the "Neo Cheo" project. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

For the team, preserving Cheo is not about nostalgia, it’s about relevance.

“We realised that Cheo is gradually drifting away from young people’s lives,” said designer Do Phuong Linh, a member of the project. “Through ‘Neo Cheo’, we want to make Cheo more accessible and relatable. The word ‘Neo’ symbolises a cultural anchor to keep this heritage steady amid the fast currents of modern life.”

The passion of this young Gen Z crowd, even though born generations later, is supported by the data. A survey conducted by the team among 300 students and young people in some northern provinces found that 97% had heard of Cheo. Yet few understood its unique features or could distinguish it from other traditional arts like Tuong or Cai Luong. However, 92% said Cheo is an important part of the Vietnamese culture and expressed interest in learning more if presented appealingly.

The survey also revealed challenges: 91% said they rarely had the chance to see Cheo perform live, while 96% hoped to experience it through modern approaches such as collaborations with rap, EDM, or fashion, or via digital content inspired by Cheo.

These numbers show that young people are not indifferent to tradition, and they just need a bridge that connects Cheo with their world.

Tran Duc Anh, content leader of the project, said they see Gen Z as the future audience and the future guardians of Vietnam’s cultural heritage.

Dr Vu Viet Nga, lecturer at the Communications Technology of FPT University and advisor to the project, said she was deeply impressed by her students’ dedication. “Many assume Gen Z is disconnected from tradition, but that’s not true,” she said.

“When I saw how the group studied Cheo melodies, learned about costumes, and interviewed artists, I knew they weren’t just completing an assignment—they were truly engaging with the art. Their creativity shows that traditional heritage can inspire modern expression.”

Through online platforms, “Neo Cheo” will tell emotional stories about Cheo artists, both veterans and young performers, while showcasing how the art continues to evolve. Offline, their interactive exhibitions will blend tradition with technology, allowing visitors to see, hear, and feel Cheo in new ways.

The team is also working with the Hanoi Cheo Theatre and veteran performers to ensure authenticity.

“These artists are our guiding lights,” said Duc Anh. “Their expertise keeps our creativity grounded in tradition while allowing us to explore new directions.”

Project leader Le Cao Thien summarised the team’s vision: “Preserving heritage doesn’t mean keeping it behind glass. It means letting it live, breathe, and grow with each generation. When young people can see themselves reflected in Cheo through a melody, a costume, or a digital artwork, then it becomes part of their own story.”

With their energy, imagination, and love for tradition, these Gen Z creators are proving that Cheo can still find a place in modern hearts, and that cultural preservation and creativity can go hand in hand./.