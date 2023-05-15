Making news
Gathering, photo exhibition marks 50 years of Paris Peace Accords signing
UGVF President Vuong Huu Nhan said that the get-together aimed to share memories of a heroic period at the UGVF's headquarters at No.16 on Petit Musc street, Paris - an important venue for negotiations on the Paris Peace Accords 50 years ago.
He emphasised that the patriotic movement of Vietnamese people in France, of which the UGVF at that time was the core, greatly contributed to the agreement signing.
At the event, the UGVF introduced file photos featuring negotiation sessions towards the signing of the agreement, and several books on the Vietnamese history.
The Paris Peace Accords was the result of the longest and most difficult struggle in the history of Vietnam's diplomacy, with over 202 public meetings held over four years, eight months and 14 days./.