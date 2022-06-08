Making news
Gas platform’s output reaches 5 billion cu.m
The figure is a hallmark in the operation of the DGCP as well as in cooperation and coordination between PV Gas and Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro, it said.
The DGCP project has a total initial investment of 150 million USD, with the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and PV Gas as the investors and Vietsovpetro, the constructor.
It was designed and constructed with two high-pressure compressor packages with a capacity of 900,000-cubic meter of gas per day, collecting all the associated gas of the Dragon field area to compress back into the general gaslift system of Vietsovpetro.
The amount of additional gaslift of the DGCP contributes to a share of gaslift demand from the Central Compressor Platform (CCP), indirectly increasing the amount of export gas to onshore to meet part of the southeast region's gas market demand, according to PV Gas.
Over the past years, the DGCP has fulfilled its assigned targets, reaching 1 billion cu.m of gas in early 2014, 2 billion cu.m in June 2017 and 3 billion cu.m in February 2020./.