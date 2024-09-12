Fundraising launched abroad to support flood victims

The fundraising event held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on September 11 saw the participation of representatives from other Vietnamese agencies such as the representative offices of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, Radio The Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, and the Vietnam News Agency.



A similar event was also held in Tokyo by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the country.



In response to the appeal, SUNSHINE JSC (Japan) donates 500 million VND (20,350 USD) and one tonne of rice to flood-hit localities. The Vietnamese associations in Osaka and Kansai, and the Cay Tre (Bamboo) Vietnamese Language School in Japan have also joined the effort.



Heavy rains and floods triggered by Yagi, one of the strongest storm to hit Vietnam in decades, had left 181 dead and 145 missing as of 10:00 pm on September 11, statistics show.



The northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai recorded 72 dead and 111 missing, Cao Bang 34 dead and 18 missing, and Yen Bai 40 dead and four missing, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development,



Other northern localities, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Lai Chau, Vinh Phuc, and Phu Tho, also reported the human losses./.