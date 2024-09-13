Full-time lawmakers review NA's 8th extraordinary meeting, preparations for 8th session

At the 37th meeting of the NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

Continuing the agenda of its 37th session, the National Assembly Standing Committee on September 12 afternoon reviewed the 8th extraordinary meeting and preparations for the 8th session of the 15th National Assembly.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said the NA’s 8th session will have four additional agenda items, including reviewing and approving the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Officers of the Vietnam People's Army and the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Health Insurance, considering the draft Law on Data and the investment policy for a North-South high-speed rail line.

The session will also see lawmakers discussing 26 legislation-related contents, 9 groups of topics related to socio-economic affairs, the state budget, supervision, and other important issues. Furthermore, 12 groups of topics will be submitted to the legislators for consideration.

Full-time lawmakers basically agreed with the draft report on the summary of the 8th extraordinary meeting, presented by Cuong.

The 8th extraordinary meeting, held within one day, was conducted in a serious, democratic, and highly responsible manner, fulfilling the planned agenda. At the meeting, the NA voted on 12 resolutions concerning the dismissal and appointment of Government, NA and other positions./.