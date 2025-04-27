Full-dress rehearsal for grand parade marking 50th reunification anniversary held

The rehearsal programme officially begin swith the flag-raising ceremony, accompanied by a 21-gun salute. Photo: VNA

A state-level full-dress rehearsal for the grand parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) was held along Le Duan street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on April 27 morning, with the participation of around 13,000 people.



Attending and directing the rehearsal were Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of Central Steering Committee for the celebration of major anniversaries and important historical events of the nation for 2023-25; Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee; Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, and head of the Steering Committee for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence; and Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh; among others.



The event commenced with an artistic mass performance including a drum performance themed "Epic of Complete Victory" by the People's Police Academy featuring over 800 drums of various kinds; a rifle drill dance themed "The Country’s Complete Joy" and artistic formation displays performed by the Military Honour Guard; and performances by artists from HCM City.

The rehearsal programme officially began with the flag-raising ceremony, accompanied by a 21-gun salute conducted by the ceremonial artillery team at Bach Dang Wharf, District 1.



This was followed by the ceremonial introduction of leaders of the Party, State, domestic and international delegates attending the celebration. Then came speeches delivered by leaders of the Party and State, a representative of the forces participating in the legendary Ho Chi Minh Campaign, and a representative of the younger generation.



The parade and procession began with a flyover by a helicopter squadron carrying the Party flag and the national flag, accompanied by fighter jets of the Vietnam People's Army flying over central HCM City.



Following this, the ceremonial vehicle group advanced towards the main stage in the following order: a vehicle displaying the national emblem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, a vehicle bearing a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh; and a vehicle symbolising 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.



The national emblem model vehicle featured the emblem atop a stylised Lac bird, symbolising the nation’s aspiration and determination. Accompanying this vehicle were 54 outstanding students, representing the great national unity of the 54 ethnic groups in the country, forged over thousands of years of nation-building and defence, and crystallised into the miraculous strength that led to the historic Spring Victory of 1975.



Following the Party flag and national flag formations was the vehicle carrying the portrait of President Ho Chi Minh, accompanied by 50 outstanding youths and children — the future generation of the nation. Next was the vehicle symbolising 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, featuring the red-and-blue flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam, affirming that the historic Spring Victory of 1975 was a glorious chapter in the nation's struggle for independence and unity, marking the beginning of a new era — the era of building a prosperous, strong, democratic, just, civilised socialist Vietnam. Accompanying this vehicle were 50 outstanding youths.



The rehearsal featured 25 military and militia formations, 17 police formations, and 12 formations of mass organisations.

The military parade rehearsal also included formations from the armies of China, Laos, and Cambodia.



Following the rehearsal, leaders of the Central Steering Committee presented gifts and offered encouragement to the forces participating in the parade and procession, and conducted a review session to draw lessons and discuss measures to perfect the preparation for the success of the official celebration.



The grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification will be held at 6:30am on April 30./.