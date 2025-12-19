Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Front official extends Christmas greetings to Hanoi’s St. Paul of Chartres nuns

A delegation led by Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, visited the Sainte Paul of Chartres (SPC) nuns at the Sainte Marie institute in Hanoi on December 18, wishing them a merry Christmas and a New Year filled with good health.
  Nguyen Thi Tuyen, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee (second, left) visits the Sainte Paul of Chartres (SPC) nuns at the Sainte Marie institute in Hanoi on December 18 to extend Christmas greetings. (Photo: https://phunuvietnam.vn/)  

Tuyen, who is also President of the Vietnam Women's Union, wished the sisters and nuns of SPC a merry Christmas and a New Year filled with good health.

She affirmed that the Party, State, and VFF always pay attention to strengthening the great national unity, particularly with the Catholic community and religious orders; and appreciate dignitaries and followers for their contributions to and active participation in patriotic emulation movements and charitable activities.

The VFF official hailed collaboration between women’s unions at all levels and SPC nuns in social welfare activities, including caring for orphans, supporting families in especially difficult circumstances, and helping disadvantaged women build livelihoods and stabilise their lives.

The nuns’ charitable work has contributed to strengthening the great national unity, Tuyen said, expressing the hope that they will continue partnering the VFF and the VWU in community activities, thus promoting the advancement of women and children.

Sister Maria Dinh Thi My Loc, head of the SPC's 37 Hai Ba Trung community in Hanoi, expressed her heartfelt thanks to the leadership of the VFF, affirming that she will continue to lead a good secular and religious life, actively join social activities, and contribute to the prosperous development of the capital city and the country.

The VFF official took the occasion to present gifts to Catholic families facing hardships, helping them overcome difficulties, rise out of poverty, and gradually stablising their lives ./.

