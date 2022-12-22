Making news
Front leader shares Christmas joy with Catholics in Kon Tum
Wishing Bishop Nguyen Hung Vi, priests, monks, nuns, and the entire Catholic community a merry Christmas, the official lauded their significant contributions to the national protection and construction cause as well as the local campaigns serving socio-economic growth, such as those for COVID-19 prevention and control, new-style rural building, and environmental protection.
Chien expressed his hope that the bishop, other dignitaries, and followers in the diocese will continue joining hands with the authorities and people in Kon Tum to further develop the province, strengthen solidarity between religious and non-religious people, and boost the local implementation of the Party’s orientations and State’s law.
Bishop Vi shared his hope that the State and the church will continue to work together to build a prosperous life, looking forward to a peaceful new year ahead./.