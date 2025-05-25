Front leader receives Cambodian People's Party delegation

At the meeting between Do Van Chien (right), Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and Men Sam An, Vice President of the CPP, President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM), and Chairwoman of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Association, in Hanoi on May 24. Photo: VNA



Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, hosted a delegation of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) in Hanoi on May 24.



The Cambodian delegation, led by Men Sam An, Vice President of the CPP, President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM), and Chairwoman of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Association, was in Vietnam to pay homage to former State President Tran Duc Luong, who passed away on May 20.



Chien affirmed that the presence of the Cambodian delegation reflects the deep affection Cambodia holds for Vietnam and the bereaved family.



He congratulated Cambodia on the marked achievements it has made under the sound leadership of the CPP and expressed his belief that with the support of the Cambodian people, the Party will continue to lead the country to even greater accomplishments in the time ahead.



Extending her deepest condolences to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, Men Sam An affirmed that the Party, State, the SFDCM, and the Cambodian people will always remember the contributions of former State President Tran Duc Luong.



The former State President made great contributions to Vietnam’s renewal process and left a valuable legacy for the close friendship and cooperation between the Parties, States, and peoples of the two countries, she said./.