Front leader meets Lao Party General Secretary, President

At the meeting between Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (L) and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai paid a courtesy call on visiting General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on January 27 afternoon.



Hoai extended her warmest congratulations to the LPRP on the successful organisation of its 12th National Congress. She noted that the Congress’s success once again affirmed the Party’s unity in political resolve, ideology, organisation and leadership methods, while marking a new stage of its growth and development. She also congratulated Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as Party General Secretary, reflecting the high level of trust placed in him.



The VFF President underscored that the special Vietnam–Laos relationship was founded by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and carefully nurtured by successive generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries. Forged through numerous trials and hardships, and built with the efforts and sacrifices of generations of Vietnamese and Lao people, the relationship has become a rare, exemplary model of faithful, pure and enduring ties in the history of international relations.



The VFF and its member organisations always regard the preservation and further development of Vietnam–Laos relations as both a responsibility and a heartfelt mission. In that spirit, from January 28–30, the two countries’ Fronts will jointly organise the 2026 international conference on building a Vietnam–Laos border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development in Vietnam's Nghe An province.



Hoai said that during the 14th tenure of the CPV’s National Congress, the VFF will be not only a centre for unity and solidarity, but also an increasingly effective body for social oversight and policy consultation, helping the Party and State develop policies that are more closely aligned with practical realities. With this renewed mindset, the VFF looks forward to strengthening coordination and sharing experience with the Lao Front for National Construction, further renewing the content and methods of operations so that the mass mobilisation work in both countries becomes more substantive and effective.



Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that the two Fronts play an important role for the respective Parties and are closely linked to the historical development of both countries, with their significance set to grow even further in the coming period. The successes of the two countries’ revolutions, he noted, have been made possible in no small part thanks to the important contributions of the two Fronts.



As both countries have successfully held their Party Congresses, he called on the two organisations to carry forward their traditions and maintain close coordination to fulfil their entrusted responsibilities.



Welcoming and highly appreciating the coordination between the two Fronts in organising the 2026 international conference, the top Lao leader expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to jointly organise many other meaningful activities. He also encouraged them to further exchange and share practical experience, ensuring that their work becomes increasingly substantive and effective, mobilising broad public support for the cause of building and developing the two Parties and the countries.



At the same time, he proposed the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union continue to work closely with the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union in organising visits and joint activities. Such cooperation, he stressed, will help strengthen outreach and education among the people, especially the younger generation, on the importance and historical foundations of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, thereby ensuring that this special bond is preserved and further promoted for generations to come./.