Making news
Front leader congratulates Xuan Loc Diocese on Christmas
The Front leader praised the contributions of local Catholic dignitaries and followers to the province's socio-economic development and the new-style rural area building movement, helping Dong Nai to become one of the leading localities in this field.
For his part, Bishop of the Xuan Loc Diocese Do Van Ngan vowed to call on over 1 million Catholic followers in the dicocese to work together to build a civilised and developed homeland and country./.