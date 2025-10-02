Front leader attends banquet marking 80th anniversary of Workers’ Party of Korea

Delegates at the banquet. Photo: VNA

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien attended a banquet in Hanoi on October 2 marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (KWP) (October 10).

At the event, alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu lauded the KWP’s eight decades of growth and leadership, crediting it with steering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) toward major victories in its revolutionary journey.

He stressed the profound friendship between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the KWP since the latter’s inception, describing Vietnam as a steadfast ally in the KWP’s glorious revolutionary path. He expressed confidence that both parties and their people would continue to foster mutual support and solidarity in national defence and socialism building.

DPRK Ambassador to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk highlighted the achievements made by his country and its people over the past 80 years under the leadership of the KWP, headed by successive leaders: President Kim Il Sung, General Secretary Kim Jong Il, and currently General Secretary and President of State Affairs Kim Jong Un.

He affirmed that the traditional friendship and cooperation between the Parties and States of the DPRK and Vietnam, established by President Kim Il Sung and President Ho Chi Minh and nurtured by generations of leaders of both countries, have been continuously strengthened and developed in line with the aspirations of their people.

Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in recent years, the ambassador expressed his firm belief that the Communist Party of Vietnam will successfully organise its 14th National Congress and realise the dual goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper middle income by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045./.