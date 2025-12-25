From former Vice State President to young delegates: Faces of Emulation Congress

Party General Secretary To Lam presents the title of Hero of Labour to former Vice State President Nguyen Thi Binh on August 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress is set to convene in Hanoi on December 26–27, drawing 198 guests and 2,025 official delegates organised into 105 delegations.



Of the 2,025 delegates, 105 serve as chairpersons of the emulation and commendation councils from ministries, agencies, mass organisations, cities, and provinces. A total of 139 represent individuals or collectives bestowed with the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” or “Hero of Labour” titles since 2021, including 21 individuals, or 6.87% of the total. Another 86 are recipients of the National Soldier of Emulation title awarded since 2021 (4.24%), while 36 stand out for excellence in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, moral example, and style (1.78%). Ethnic minority delegates number 198, accounting for 9.8% of the attendees.



Additionally, 41 delegates are overseas Vietnamese or foreign nationals recognised for considerable contributions to the country (2%). A further 138 are standout representatives across professions, including doctors, teachers, artisans, artists, scientists, writers, Ho Chi Minh Prize and State Prize winners, journalists, young innovators, war veterans, former youth volunteers and revolution contributors, making up 6.81%. The biggest cohort – 1,326 delegates, or 65.5% – consists of top role models from nationwide patriotic emulation movements, mostly frontline workers in economic, cultural, social, defence, and security fields.



The eldest participant is 98-year-old Nguyen Thi Binh, a Hero of Labour and former Vice State President. The youngest are five 11-year-old children.



The congress aims to review patriotic emulation movements and commendation affairs during the 2021–2025 period, honour outstanding individuals and collectives, and set orientations and tasks to further revamp emulation and reward activities over the next five years. It also seeks to generate momentum and motivation to meet socio-economic development goals and ensure national defence and security for the 2026–2030 period, in line with the resolution of the coming 14th National Party Congress, ushering the country into a new era of strong, prosperous, and sustainable development.



A series of sideline activities are also planned, including visits by Party and State leaders and delegates to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and incense-offering ceremonies at the Monument to National Heroes and Martyrs, a music gala on December 26 evening, a photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh’s role in patriotic emulation movements and past congresses, an exhibition showcasing Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), an exchange featuring exemplary role models, and a ceremony conferring the titles of Hero of Labour, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, and National Soldier of Emulation./.