Friendship Order bestowed upon Australian Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 10 presented the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State to Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie for her contributions to the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Son stressed that cooperation between Vietnam and Australia has reaped important achievements, especially in politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, economy-trade-investment, science-technology and agriculture.



The two sides have also maintained high-level visits and meetings, and positive cooperation at regional and international forums, particularly in 2020 when Vietnam was the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 2020-2021 tenure when the country served as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.



The minister also highlighted the results of collaboration between the two foreign ministries, and suggested they tighten coordination to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.



Vietnam always attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Australia, Son emphasised, expressing his belief that the Australian government with pay more attention to promoting friendship and cooperation with Vietnam.



For her part, Mudie said she was honoured to receive the noble insignia and spoke highly of the support and cooperation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities during her tenure in the country.



The ambassador pledged to make more contributions to the Vietnam-Australia friendship and cooperation./.