Friendship exchange spotlights Vietnam – Italy solidarity

A friendship exchange programme on Vietnam – Italy solidarity was held by the Vietnam – Italy Friendship Association (VIFA) and the Italy-Vietnam Friendship Associations in the Veneto and Liguria regions, and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam, on April 18 in Hanoi.



The event was part of activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973 – 2023) and the 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.



Fifty years ago, Italy was one of the first European countries to officially recognise the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Since the establishment of official diplomatic relations, the bilateral relationship between Vietnam and Italy has developed fruitfully on the foundation of the good friendship between the two peoples with positive and remarkable results made in cooperation.



Addressing the exchange programme, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro affirmed that besides the state-level bilateral relations, people-to-people exchange between the two nations is also important.



The strong and lasting relationship between Vietnam and Italy needs to be further consolidated and developed on the basis of friendship and solidarity between the two peoples, especially the young generation, he said.



According to the diplomat, many exchange activities between the young generation of the two countries are being organised, with a notable example being the Vietnam-Italy student exchange programme. Numerous Vietnamese and Italian students are studying at educational institutions in the two nations under the programme.



President of VIFA Bui Nhat Quang highlighted important contributions made by the friendship associations of both sides to the 50-year diplomatic relations and 10-year strategic partnership.



In their speeches at the event, representatives from the Italy-Vietnam Friendship Associations in the Veneto and Liguria regions affirmed that the solidarity between Vietnam and Italy has been demonstrated in mutual support.



Photos reflecting the activities of friendship and solidarity between the two peoples are displayed at an exhibition held within the framework of the exchange./.

