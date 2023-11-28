Friendship exchange held between Vietnam, China front organisations

A delegation of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) led by Vice Chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee Wang Yong arrived Vietnam on November 27 for the 2nd friendship exchange with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh.



Vice president of the VFF Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy led a delegation to welcome the guests.



Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, the Vietnamese official said the CPPCC delegation’s visit, which follows the other visits by leaders of Vietnam and China, helps tighten the two countries’ relations in general and the cooperation between the two agencies in particular.



The year 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Thus, the two countries have been increasing friendship exchanges, strengthening cooperation in various fields, and paying further attention to promoting the comprehensive cooperation and deepening connections in economy, trade and tourism.



Those contribute to concretising and promoting the realisation of common perceptions reached by the two countries' highest ranking leaders, helping with the continued stable, healthy and sustainable development of Vietnam - China relations in the coming time.



The coordination to organise the second friendship exchange between the VFF and the CPPCC in Quang Ninh is vivid evidence and practical activity to concretise the common perceptions, especially in the field of people-to-people exchange.



The event helps strengthen mutual understanding and promote friendship between the two agencies, contributing to the growth of relations between the two nations and between their people as well./.