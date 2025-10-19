Friendship event celebrating Vietnamese women, solidarity held in Brazil

Delegates at the friendship gathering. Photo: VNA

A friendship gathering themed “President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese women, and the spirit of international solidarity” was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil, in collaboration with the Group of Spouses of Heads of Mission (BSB Group) in Brasilia on October 17.

The event marked the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2025) and the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union (October 20, 1930 - 2025).

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi extended warm greetings to the ambassadors’ spouses and international friends. He highlighted that President Ho Chi Minh’s views on women and international solidarity continue to hold profound relevance today, serving as a source of inspiration for Vietnam’s integration, development, and contributions to peace and cooperation worldwide.

The diplomat expressed his hope that the friendship between Vietnam and other countries, along with ties among the diplomatic community in Brasilia, would continue to deepen and grow sustainably.

As part of the programme, the embassy organised a photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh, along with displays featuring Vietnam’s landscapes, people, and culture.

Guests enjoyed a traditional Vietnamese spring roll-making class and floral arrangement activities, and received souvenir gifts made from processed agricultural products created by women-led enterprises, showcasing Vietnamese ingenuity and identity.

Annet Baingana, President of the BSB Group and spouse of the Rwandan Ambassador to Brazil, expressed her admiration for the resilience, compassion, and creativity of Vietnamese women, noting that women everywhere can serve as sources of inspiration and bridges of peace and friendship among nations./.