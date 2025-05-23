French President’s state visit to Vietnam aims to expand bilateral ties

On October 7, 2024, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends an official welcome ceremony hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: VNA



The state visit to Vietnam by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse from May 25 - 27 demonstrates strong commitments by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders to develop bilateral relations, as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive and effective manner.



This is the French President's first visit to Vietnam since he took office in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022. It holds special significance for the bilateral relations, especially following the upgrade of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October 2024 during Party General Secretary To Lam's official visit to the European country.



Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – A milestone elevating bilateral relations



Vietnam and France established their diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level on April 12, 1973. However, the foundation for exchanges had been laid earlier, when France opened a representative mission in the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the Geneva Accords of 1954.



Along with mutual visits, meetings and contacts between high-ranking leaders, the two countries have also maintained numerous regular exchange mechanisms in the fields of politics, economy, and defence at various levels.



At high-level meetings, their leaders have agreed that Vietnam and France share many favourable conditions for strengthening the bilateral relations. France is a key power in Europe, actively asserts its global role, and holds significant interests and influence in Asia, while Vietnam is a rapidly developing and dynamic economy, playing an important role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asia. They also share many common views and interests on international issues. Therefore, enhancing bilateral cooperation is an objective and necessary requirement for the benefit of both nations.



The two sides have consistently coordinated with and supported each other at international organisations such as the United Nations, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN-EU relations, and the Francophone community.



In addition, cooperation between the two legislative bodies has also been developing positively through regular exchanges and high-level contacts, as well as experience-sharing between parliamentary bodies and friendship parliamentarians’ groups to build mutual trust and promote comprehensive relations across various fields.



Economic and trade collaboration – A pillar of bilateral relations



Economic and trade cooperation serves as a key pillar in the bilateral relationship. France is currently Vietnam’s fifth-largest trading partner in Europe and one of the leading providers of Official Development Assistance (ODA) among EU member states.



Bilateral trade turnover reached 5.33 billion USD in 2022, 4.8 billion USD in 2023, 5.42 billion USD in 2024, and 1.79 billion USD in the first four months of 2025.



The two countries are effectively cooperating to capitalise on the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which has helped Vietnamese goods strengthen their position in the European market while opening wider access to the French market.

In terms of investment, as of May 2025, France had 700 investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of 3.95 billion USD, ranking 16th out of 147 countries and territories pouring money into Vietnam. French direct investment is primarily focused on sectors such as information and communications, manufacturing and processing industries, and the production and distribution of electricity, gas, and water.



Conversely, Vietnam has 20 investment projects in France with a total registered capital of 38.93 million USD.



In terms of development assistance, France is the leading European ODA donor of Vietnam, while Vietnam ranks as the second-largest recipient of French ODA globally.



From 1993 to 2022, France granted and provided Vietnam with preferential loans totalling 16.7 billion EUR (18.8 billion USD), averaging around 100 million EUR per year, focusing on key areas such as infrastructure, technology transfer, agriculture, green industry, and finance. Many French-funded projects have significantly contributed to Vietnam’s development, modernisation, and the improvement of living conditions and the environment.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, green transition, digital transformation, and innovation are currently strategic priorities for Vietnam, and also the key areas in which it seeks to strengthen cooperation with international partners. France, with its strong scientific research capacity and status as one of the world’s leading countries in innovation, is well-positioned to be a valuable partner in these fields.



Healthcare collaboration is also emerging as a bright spot, with the recent partnership between Vietnam’s VNVC Vaccination Centre and French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi on vaccine production following the elevation of the bilateral ties.



Locality-to-locality cooperation has continued to flourish, with preparations underway for the 13th Vietnam–France Decentralised Cooperation Conference, expected to be held in France in 2026.



Thang reaffirmed the enduring role of the 350,000-strong Vietnamese community in France, whose long-standing presence and commitment to the homeland form a crucial bridge in the bilateral relations. The community’s success is a testament to the close Vietnam–France connection and a key driver in deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership.



A concrete step to implement Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership



The state visit to Vietnam by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse marks an important milestone, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable and stronger development of the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the future.



According to the Vietnamese Ambassador to France, President Macron’s selection of Vietnam as his first destination on his Southeast Asia tour clearly reflects the strategic priority and deep importance that France places on its bilateral relationship with Vietnam. Vietnam’s position as the first and only ASEAN partner to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with France further reinforces this fact. At the same time, this visit represents an important step in implementing France’s Indo-Pacific strategy, affirming Vietnam’s key role in France’s foreign policy in the region.



The diplomat noted that it presents an excellent opportunity for leaders of both nations to discuss and agree on concrete next steps to implement the frameworks outlined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The signing of new cooperation agreements during the visit will serve as both a catalyst and a legal foundation for future collaboration in the years ahead, he added./.