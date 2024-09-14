French President affirms solidarity with Vietnam in face of Typhoon Yagi

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AFP/VNA)



French President Emmanuel Macron has affirmed France’s solidarity with Vietnam as Typhoon Yagi battered the Southeast Asian nation over the past days.



“I would like to express France’s solidarity with Vietnam after the devastation of typhoon Yagi, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of people and caused severe damage. We stand ready to provide support,” the President wrote on Twitter, now X, on September 12.



Many newspapers in France also reported on human and property losses in Vietnam following the storm, one of the strongest to hit the country in decades.



The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Poland launched fundraising for those affected by Yagi at home, helping them overcome difficulties to soon stabilise their lives.

Ambassador Ha Hoang Hai said its staff raised 50 million VND (2,037 USD) that will be delivered to storm-hit victims through competent agencies.



At a working session with representatives of the Vietnamese Association in Poland on the day, he called on Vietnamese organisations, collectives, and individuals in the country to join the effort.



According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as of 7:00 am on September 13, Yagi and its aftermath left 233 dead and 103 others missing./.