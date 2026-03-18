French media highlights Vietnam’s rise among global leaders in branded real estate

Vietnam is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic markets for branded real estate. Photo: VNA

Vietnam is emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic markets for branded real estate, driven by the strong presence of international hotel brands and rising domestic demand, French financial magazine Le Revenu reported on March 17.

Citing Savills’ Branded Residences 2025–2026 report, the magazine noted that Vietnam now has more than 50 branded residential projects associated with 34 international brands, ranking fourth globally after the US, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. The development marks a notable step forward, reinforcing the country’s growing position in the global high-end property segment.

Within Southeast Asia, Vietnam holds a clear advantage. Data from hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks show the country accounts for 41% of branded residential projects under construction in Asia, the highest share in the region. The growth comes more than two decades after pioneering developments such as the Four Seasons Nam Hai resort in Quang Nam province and the Hyatt Regency Da Nang resort laid the foundation for the segment.

While branded residences were previously concentrated in resort destinations, the trend is now expanding rapidly into major urban centres. In Ho Chi Minh City, large-scale projects include Grand Marina Saigon, developed by Masterise Homes in partnership with Marriott International and JW Marriott, as well as The Rivus, a collection of 121 ultra-luxury villas branded by Elie Saab.

In Hanoi, the presence of international brands is also becoming clearer, notably with The Ritz-Carlton Residences Hanoi at The Grand, marking further progress of the segment in the premium urban market.

Coastal tourism destinations continue to attract major developments such as InterContinental Residences Ha Long in Quang Ninh province, Regent Phu Quoc and Park Hyatt Phu Quoc in An Giang province. According to Savills, three major groups, including Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Accor, together account for about 40% of Vietnam’s branded real estate market.



Another notable trend is the rapid growth in domestic demand. Property consultancy Knight Frank said that while foreign investors once dominated the market, Vietnam’s expanding middle- and upper-income groups are now becoming key buyers, particularly in large cities.

Experts noted that branded real estate in Vietnam is evolving from a purely investment or rental product into a lifestyle choice. Buyers are increasingly attentive to brand reputation, service quality, security and long-term value, criteria common in developed markets such as Singapore, Bangkok and Dubai.

The market is forecast to expand further with around 30 new projects expected in the coming years, mainly in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and key tourism hubs including Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh and Ha Long, strengthening Vietnam’s standing on the global luxury property map./.