French luxury liner docks in Quy Nhon for Cham cultural immersion

Gifts are presented to foreign passengers. Photo: VNA

Luxury cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier, operated by French expedition line Compagnie du Ponant, docked at Quy Nhon Port on February 15, bringing 120 foreign passengers to central Vietnam's emerging tourism destinations.

The Gia Lai provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted a welcome ceremony for the vessel, which carried a total of 242 guests and crewmembers.

During the call, passengers joined two curated excursions: “Countryside Exploration” route, featuring stops at the historic Banh It Tower in Tuy Phuoc Bac commune and the Phu Gia horse-hat crafting village in Xuan An commune; and “Quy Nhon City Tour,” which included the Lang Song Minor Seminary, Long Phuoc Pagoda in Tuy Phuoc commune, the Twin Towers in Quy Nhon ward, and additional coastal experiences around the city.

As part of broader efforts to mark the Lunar New Year and create distinctive highlights for the Visit Vietnam Year 2026 hosted by Gia Lai province, the provincial museum launched the “Spring on the Ancient Towers” cultural show at two prominent Cham heritage sites: Banh It Tower and Twin Towers.

Cruise passengers land at Quy Nhon Port. Photo: VNA

At the Banh It Tower, performances and activities run daily from 9:00 to 11:00 between February 19 and 22, corresponding to the third through sixth days of the first lunar month. At the Twin Towers, the schedule operates daily from 15:00 to 17:00 on February 19-26, or the third through tenth days of the lunar month.

The event features Apsara dance performances, traditional martial arts demonstrations, and award-winning folk Bai Choi singing, alongside experiential experiences such as trying on traditional Cham costumes, engaging with local artisans, and delving into the rich history of the Champa Kingdom as well as the architectural and artistic values of these ancient towers. Attendees can also browse stalls offering traditional Cham handicrafts and local OCOP (One Commune One Product) items./.