French company inaugurates automated Vietnamese spring roll production line
France’s Bretinov company on September 27 inaugurated the first ever automated Vietnamese spring roll production line, which is the combination of modern French technology and traditional Vietnamese cuisine.
With an investment of approximately 3 million EUR (3.35 million USD), the birth of this production line marks an important milestone in the company's development.
It is fully automated, capable of producing up to 2,500 rolls per hour with just one operator.
Vu Anh Son, Trade Representative of Vietnam in France, affirmed that Bretinov's model is a testament to the combination of traditional Vietnamese cuisine with the technological expertise of a French company. This not only promotes the culture of a specific dish but also helps Vietnamese products reach a wider consumer base in France.
Pierre Auffret, the company’s founder, stated that the current demand for this machine is very high, indicating that Bretinov's product quality has been recognised in the market. He expressed his hope to expand production of the machine, and export it to more distant countries, including the Vietnamese market./.