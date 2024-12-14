French agency ready to support Ninh Thuan in climate adaptation project

With a total investment exceeding 945 billion VND (37.1 million USD), the climate adaptation project will be implemented in Ninh Son, Ninh Phuoc, and Thuan Nam districts of Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)

The French Development Agency (AFD) has expressed its readiness to assist the south-central province of Ninh Thuan in preparing necessary conditions for the early implementation of a project aimed at addressing drought, erosion, and flooding, and climate change adaptation.

Director of AFD Vietnam Hervé Conan said at a recent working session with the provincial People’s Committee that the agency would help the locality with measures to mitigate environmental impacts on forests and habitats in project areas.

With a total investment exceeding 945 billion VND (37.1 million USD), of which over 688 billion VND is sourced from AFD loans, the project will be implemented in Ninh Son, Ninh Phuoc, and Thuan Nam districts.

It is intended to supply irrigation water for over 3,000 hectares of agricultural land, develop water sources for an additional 1,500 hectares of expanded irrigation areas in the upstream areas of the Ta Ranh and Bau Zon reservoirs in Ninh Phuoc district, and provide supplemental irrigation for more than 1,300 hectares. Furthermore, it is designed to meet the water needs of residential areas, industrial activities, and tourism development in the southern part of the province.

Efforts to accelerate the project’s implementation are underway by the provincial People’s Committee and AFD to meet all conditions necessary for signing the loan agreement.

Hervé Conan highlighted that construction is expected to begin in November next year. However, a significant challenge is the project's exclusion from the 2021–2025 medium-term public investment plan, which could hinder negotiations and the signing of the loan agreement, potentially impacting the project’s timeline.

Trinh Minh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, stated that the province is reviewing and finalising procedures to include the project in the medium-term public investment programme, while expediting project preparations./.