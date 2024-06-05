Making news
French agency funds Ninh Thuan drought response project
The project, financed with 37.176 million EUR (40.4 million USD), is scheduled to run from now till 2027, targeting Ninh Son, Ninh Phuoc, and Thuan Nam districts.
It is set to contribute to water management and efficiency, strengthen Ninh Thuan’s resilience to more frequent phenomena of climate change, especially drought, and support local socio-economic development.
Specifically, a pipeline will be built to take water from the Song Than reservoir in Ninh Son to the Lanh Ra reservoir in Ninh Phuoc. A sustainable and efficient system will be formed to manage, operate and maintain water infrastructure facilities, particularly in agricultural production, to cope with drought and adapt to climate change.
The project is expected to ensure water for daily activities, industrial production, and tourism services in the target localities./.