Free transport arranged for disadvantaged workers to go home for Tet celebration

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) will offer nearly 2,700 free-of-charge train and air tickets for disadvantaged workers to return home for Tet (Lunar New Year) celebration.

It will arrange three flights to carry more than 670 labourers working in southern provinces and cities to their hometowns in the North.

The flights will depart from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and will land in Vinh Airport in Nghe An, Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong on February 6-8 next year.

Meanwhile, some 2,000 workers will be given free train tickets to return home in the North on trains running on February 4-7, and return to the South on February 13-17.

The organisation of these activities aims to create favourable conditions for trade union members and workers to reunite with their families on the upcoming Tet festival and go back to work in a smooth and safe manner, according to Phan Van Anh, VGCL Vice Chairman.

He added that the VGCL will make the presentation of free transport tickets to workers an annual activity during the 2023-2028 tenure.

The Lunar New Year (or Tet in Vietnamese) is the biggest and most important festival in Vietnam. The 2024 Lunar New Year’s Day falls on February 10./.