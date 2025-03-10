Making news
Free tours take visitors to famous landmarks in Bac Ninh province
According to Director of the Bac Ninh Museum and Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyen Huu Mao, the tours, which run from now until June, have been organised to provide local residents and visitors with real experiences at various tourist destinations, craft villages and notable historical and cultural sites in the region.
The free tours aim to attract both domestic and international tourists -- as well as investors in the tourism sector -- to the province.
The tours will start at 8am and end at 5.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, departing from the Bac Ninh Museum at 2 Ly Thai To Street in Bac Ninh city.
Tourists will be transported by 45-seat buses, with two departures scheduled each day for each tour.
The first tour will take them from Bac Ninh Museum to But Thap Pagoda, Dau Pagoda, Dong Ho Painting Village, Do Temple and Nam Hong Royal Museum before returning to Bac Ninh Museum.
The second will also depart from the museum and then travel to Phat Tich Pagoda, Kinh Duong Vuong Tomb, Phu Lang Pottery Village, Nguyen Cao Temple and Dien Quang Pagoda before coming back.
Many of the destinations in the two tours are featured in the latest music video Bac Bling by singer Hoa Minzy, which reached the second spot on YouTube charts on March 7. Launched earlier this month, the music video became a sensation in the music scene, attracting over 30.5 million views to date.
Bac Ninh is a region with a rich historical background and vibrant cultural traditions. In 2024, the province welcomed over 2.3 million visitors, marking a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with revenue reaching 1.9 trillion VND (nearly 74.5 million USD)./.